Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of FIX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.19. 239,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,425,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,247.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

