Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Raised to $67.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $77.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

In related news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $75,352.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,389 shares of company stock worth $7,144,140. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

