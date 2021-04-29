Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

CBU opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,812,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,795,000 after acquiring an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1,414.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 94,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 78,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,616,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

