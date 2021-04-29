Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

