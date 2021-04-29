Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 3,700 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NCLH. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

