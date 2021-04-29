Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.22

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 6532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

CBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 602,135 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

