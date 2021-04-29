Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.51

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 1527422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,189,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,435.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 283,226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 547.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 260,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 220,075 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 912.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 152,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 137,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 123,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 110,736 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

