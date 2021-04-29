Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.14. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 245 shares.

ELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,189,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,011 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,029,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 97,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 283,226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 547.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 260,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 220,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

