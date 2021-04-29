Comparing TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) & Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy -47.93% -17.29% -11.53% Viper Energy Partners -60.82% 0.67% 0.50%

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Viper Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $278.93 million 0.42 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 9.62 $46.28 million $0.13 141.54

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy.

Volatility & Risk

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TransGlobe Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 430.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TransGlobe Energy and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viper Energy Partners 0 2 12 0 2.86

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $15.23, suggesting a potential downside of 17.24%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats TransGlobe Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.