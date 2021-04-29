Compass (NYSE:COMP) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COMP. Barclays assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Compass in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $18.73 on Monday. Compass has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.11.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

