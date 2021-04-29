Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.53

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.53 and traded as high as C$5.74. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.65, with a volume of 61,644 shares.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.54. The stock has a market cap of C$446.39 million and a P/E ratio of 19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 87.41%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 893,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,806,450. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $158,600.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

