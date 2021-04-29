CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE CNMD opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,411.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.12. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,884.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $578,300.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,396.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $30,368,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $20,689,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CONMED by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,679 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,166,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $6,053,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

