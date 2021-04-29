Conning Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 62,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,253,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $383.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.64 and its 200 day moving average is $350.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.