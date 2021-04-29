Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $245.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $173.06 and a 1-year high of $246.54. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

