Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.41.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $191.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $196.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

