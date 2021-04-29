Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS stock opened at $251.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $147.98 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.88.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.