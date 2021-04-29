Conning Inc. Sells 170 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,286,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ResMed by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $210.14 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

