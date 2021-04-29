Conning Inc. Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after buying an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $301,006,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 298,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.73 and its 200-day moving average is $106.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

