Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,691. Constellium has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 2.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Earnings History for Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit