Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,691. Constellium has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 2.58.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.