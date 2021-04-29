Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 78,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.57. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.83 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

