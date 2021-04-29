Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CTTAY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 45,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.26 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

