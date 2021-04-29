Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Down 92.8% in April

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the March 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. 39,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

