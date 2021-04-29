ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.73

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and traded as low as $4.22. ContraFect shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 531,085 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFRX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ContraFect presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $170.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that ContraFect Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $5,050,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 229,629 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in ContraFect by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 213,873 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ContraFect by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 39,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit