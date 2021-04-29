ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.73

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and traded as low as $4.22. ContraFect shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 531,085 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFRX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ContraFect presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $170.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that ContraFect Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $5,050,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 229,629 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in ContraFect by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 213,873 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ContraFect by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 39,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

