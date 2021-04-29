Contrasting First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) & The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of The Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Southern Banc and First Savings Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus price target of $77.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.30%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than The Southern Banc.

Risk and Volatility

The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Southern Banc and First Savings Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Banc $5.77 million 1.13 $310,000.00 N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 0.85 $33.35 million N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Southern Banc.

Profitability

This table compares The Southern Banc and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Banc 3.91% 1.76% 0.22% First Savings Financial Group 17.46% 24.70% 2.19%

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats The Southern Banc on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Alabama, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of October 30, 2020, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

