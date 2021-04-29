Contrasting NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) & The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NetEase has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NetEase and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 20.47% 19.03% 10.97% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetEase and The9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $8.51 billion 8.75 $3.09 billion $2.93 39.00 The9 $50,000.00 7,790.72 -$25.54 million N/A N/A

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NetEase and The9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 0 10 0 3.00 The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

NetEase currently has a consensus target price of $106.30, indicating a potential downside of 6.97%. Given NetEase’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than The9.

Summary

NetEase beats The9 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Cloudnote, a notetaking tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, and Youdao Pocket Translator; online courses; interactive learning apps; and enterprise services, such as Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that helps third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to access its advanced optical character recognition capability and neural machine translation engine. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products, including consumer electronics, food, apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; NetEase Media, an Internet media service; NetEase Mail, an email service; CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

