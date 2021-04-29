Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,601 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,601 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK comprises approximately 2.0% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $54,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.36. 11,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,583. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

