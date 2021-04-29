Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 4,572 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. UniFirst accounts for approximately 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $41,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in UniFirst by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in UniFirst by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in UniFirst by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 277,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.63. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,314. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $145.96 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.96.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

