Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $31,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $251,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.56. The stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 1,444 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $93,643.40. Also, Director Brian J. Smith sold 10,076 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $656,552.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,647.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,418 shares of company stock worth $5,735,529. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

