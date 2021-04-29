Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $13.23 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,773 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $130.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,822. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.82. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.