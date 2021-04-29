Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 202,566 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,566 shares during the period. The Aaron’s accounts for about 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 5.02% of The Aaron’s worth $44,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,570,000.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.70. 9,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,322. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

