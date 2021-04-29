Copeland Capital Management LLC Takes $18.07 Million Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 942,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,069,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of UMH Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $5,812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in UMH Properties by 36.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 1,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.09 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.