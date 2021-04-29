Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 199.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $502.93. The stock had a trading volume of 114,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,986. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $223.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.06 and a 200 day moving average of $520.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

