Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Shares of CBRE traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.