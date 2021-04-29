Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.41. 543,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,585,420. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

