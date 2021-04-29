Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 18,306 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,306 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.2% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $51.12. 4,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,713. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $51.90.

