Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.39.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $19.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $672.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,501. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $631.11 and a 200-day moving average of $631.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $485.01 and a 12-month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

