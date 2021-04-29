Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,001,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,987,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,959,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,350,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

XHB traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,838. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $76.65.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.