Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 933 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after acquiring an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 233,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 187,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.92.

NYSE ATO opened at $100.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.