Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $338.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.89. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.97 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

