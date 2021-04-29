Cormark Weighs in on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AYA. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$7.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$726.23 million and a PE ratio of -226.47. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$7.74.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

