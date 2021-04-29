Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 42.1% in the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of 3M by 91.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 327,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,036,000 after acquiring an additional 156,288 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $4,467,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMM traded up $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $198.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,716. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.70 and its 200 day moving average is $177.77. The firm has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.