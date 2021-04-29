Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 135.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,161 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of Spirit Airlines worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAVE. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAVE traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

