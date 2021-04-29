Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,167 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.08. 585,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824,707. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

