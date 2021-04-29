Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 89,255 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 470,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 196,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,409,877. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

