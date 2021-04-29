Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 34.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,680,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.32. 9,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,564. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.88.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

