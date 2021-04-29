Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRVS. Mizuho downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

CRVS stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.24. On average, analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. 45.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

