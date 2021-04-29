CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.220-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.63 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.200-11.400 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $941.27.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $16.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $878.84. 199,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $860.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $875.61. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $604.96 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

