Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Increased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

COST traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $371.48. 19,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,374. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

