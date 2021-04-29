Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.
Shares of Coursera stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
