Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

