Covestro (ETR:1COV) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.46 ($73.48).

1COV opened at €55.72 ($65.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.51. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

